Richard Barton Bolton, age 81, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 of natural causes. He will be remembered for his love and pride in his family, his love of God and country and especially for his devotion to the gospel of Jesus Christ.



Richard was born in Barstow, California, January 5, 1939, to Wesley Shay Bolton and Helen Barton. Richard graduated from Brigham Young University, then later attended The University of Utah, earning his Master's Degree in Social Work. He worked as a private psychotherapist in Salem, OR for over 30 years, running the Northwest Center for Change. Richard is revered by numerous Boy Scouts who participated in the Sogus JLT leadership training course he designed and directed for 25 years. He also served as a Bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 5 years and was particularly beloved by the youth whose lives he touched during those years.



Richard is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Evonne Bridenstine Bolton, whom he met while living at BYU in Provo, Utah. They have four children: Becky Clawson (Stuart), Jennie Byers (Reynold), Sherrie Looper (Jared), and Ben Bolton (Sara); fifteen grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



A small family funeral service was held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Provo, Utah. He was interred at the Provo City Cemetery.









