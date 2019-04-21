Richard C. Barr



Salem - Richard passed away peacefully at home on Apr. 5, 2019, with loved ones by his side after battling cancer for many years.



He was born May 27, 1938, and was a lifelong resident of Salem, son of Henry & Erma Barr. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1956 after which he married his high school sweetheart, Lynda Steinke on August 25, 1956.



He began his employment at Prier Pipe & Supply on July 5, 1958, where he eventually became manager and remained for 50 years, retiring in 2008. He stayed on the Board of Directors for the past 10 years.



He was a 50 year member of the Eagles and a life member of the Keizer Elks (49 yrs).



Richard loved sports and played basketball in high school with his brother Bob. He got great pleasure watching and hearing about his great-grandkids ballgames. He also enjoyed trips to Reno with family, friends and "The Boys" from Prier Pipe; he also looked forward to his trips each year with his brother, Charlie, to Las Vegas during "March Madness." He was a fan of horse racing, learning about "The Ponies" from his Dad, loving to strategize about the horses and jockeys before making his bet.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carole White; and his wife of 49 years, Lynda. Survivors include companion, Lynn Thomas; son, Timothy Barr; daughters, Kimberly Splonski (Ron) and Tamra Barr-Flores (Tom). Brothers, Robert Barr and Charles Barr; sisters Jan VandeZande and Judy Haskins. Grandson, Nathan Splonski; granddaughters, Kristin Villastrigo, Amber Perez and Ashley Norwood; 11 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life for Richard will be held at 10:00 am on Sat., May 4, 2019, at Court Street Christian Church, 1699 Court St. NE, Salem, arranged by Howell-Edwards-Doerksen Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Belcrest Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Willamette Humane Society or Willamette Valley Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hed-fh.com for the Barr family.