Richard Chain
Salem - Richard "Dick" Carl Chain was born Jan. 6, 1947 in Forest Grove, OR, to Carl and Pauline Chain. He grew up in Prineville, OR and graduated from Crook County High School. After high school, Dick enlisted in the US Navy. He served four years before being honorably discharged in Fallon, NV with the rating of ATN3.
While attending high school, at age 17, he met his future wife, Danni McPheeters. The two would tough it out, separated by military life and duty station assignments, and would eventually marry on August 26, 1967. This would start 52 years of marriage and the welcoming of a son, Corry.
Once he was discharged from the Navy, he moved his wife and son back to Oregon. Dick worked for Western Electric, eventually Qwest, as a technician, installing equipment in the various offices throughout the state. He would eventually retire from Qwest after working for 35 years.
In his spare time, Dick loved to travel. Dick and Danni would go on many trips and have many adventures together. He also loved reading, cooking for family, playing golf, hunting, fishing, camping, mushrooming, and spending time with family.
At the age of 72, Dick passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at home in Salem, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Pauline Chain and his brother Gerry Chain. He is survived by his loving wife, Danni Chain; son, Corry (Michelle) Chain; grandchildren, Sara, Caitlin, and Cassandra; and great grandchildren, Jasper, Scarlet, Argalus, Arlodin, and Finnick.
A graveside service will take place at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR on Friday Aug. 30 at 1:30 PM. The family will also host a Celebration of Life reception (with food) at the Keizer Elks on Saturday, Sept. 14, between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 25, 2019