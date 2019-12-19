Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Richard Cooper

Richard Cooper

Keizer - Richard L. Cooper of Keizer passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 83. Dick was born on May 12, 1936 in Dallas to Henry "Elwood" and Irma "Pearl" (Martin) Cooper. He graduated from Perrydale School in 1954.

Dick was a member of the Oregon Army National Guard for over 40 years and worked full time for the Guard as a mechanic, until his retirement in 1996. He was a charter member of the Keizer Elks Lodge #2472 and served as Exalted Ruler in 1981-82. Dick was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially enjoying time spent in central and eastern Oregon.

Dick is survived by his daughters, Tamera (David) Franks of Durham, and Kelly (Jeffrey) Grecny of Keizer, as well as three grandchildren, Caitlin Franks, Kristin Franks, and Gabriel Grecny.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janice (Newman), as well as his parents and sisters Orvetta Herndon and Violet Merrick.

A private interment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Garden.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
