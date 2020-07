Richard Curry



Richard "Ned" Curry, Ned was born 1937 in Charleston, WV. He married his wife Sally Ann "Mollet" Curry in Silverton, 1956. He has three children, Douglas Curry, Glenn Curry, and Cheryl Buck. He died in Las Vegas, NV, May 28th 2020. Ned was in Trucking most of his life. He and Sally moved to AZ in 2004 but have many close ties in this area. A memorial will be held in Sublimity on Sunday from 1 - 5 pm.









