Richard D. Geraths
Stayton - Richard, 81, died September 16 in Salem. He was born in Long Beach, CA and then moving to Stayton. Richard graduated from Stayton High School and served in the US Army as a demolition officer. He worked as a Stayton Police Officer and retired as a yacht broker from Adventure Yachts. Richard was a member of the Elks Lodge and loved exotic cars and golfing. He married Joanne (Albus) Guest on August 2, 2009 in Stayton. Richard is survived by his wife: Joanne of Stayton; children: Dana Geraths of Aurora, Jay Geraths of Seattle, WA, Jeff Jarrett of Salem, Shelley Pack of Redmond and David Petersen of Albany; brother: Lloyd Geraths of Yuma, AZ; sister: Nova Ann Gower of Stayton and six grandchildren. There will be private services held at a later date. Private interment will be in Restlawn Memory Gardens. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Sept. 22, 2019