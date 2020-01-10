Services
Restlawn Funeral Home, Restlawn Memory Gardens and Mausoleum - Salem
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR 97304
503 585-1373
Richard Norman, 83 of Rickreall, Oregon, went home to be with his family in heaven on January 8, 2020; after fighting a long battle with COPD. Richard was born August 17, 1936 in Iowa to Edwin and Grace Norman. Richard farmed in Rickreall for many years. He was a member of Oak Grove Church. Richard is survived by his wife Sandy, married for 62 years, his sister Marjorie Henton, his three children Jeff Norman (Theresa), Rhonda Herbert (John), Bob Norman (Penny); 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in West, Salem. Refreshments to follow. We would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice and Tokarsky house, for their care in his last days.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
