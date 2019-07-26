|
|
Richard (Dick) Floyd Young
Salem - September 13, 1929- July 12, 2019
Dick Young was too good at living. After more than five years of battling dementia, a broken hip, bad gallbladder, and two months of stubbornly hanging around, Dick passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 12, 2019. His family rests easy knowing that he has finally been reunited with the love of his life.
Born to Mildred and Floyd Young on September 13, 1929 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, Dick was the oldest of 4 boys and 2 girls. As a child, Dick learned how to hunt, fish, cut wood, fix anything, and have fun. Dick knew how to do just about everything, and he found joy in getting things done.
He graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1947 and began working for the State Highway Division (ODOT), where he rose through the ranks and retired as the Region 2 Safety Officer. Dick represented his colleagues as the president of the Oregon State Employees Association from 1970 to 1974. He worked for ODOT until his retirement in 1986. After retirement, Dick continued to work part time for an additional 21 years. As with death, retirement did not come quickly for Dick—for him, working was living.
The only exception to his career with ODOT was Dick's time in the US Army during the Korean War, where he was stationed in Alaska. Dick also loved sports. He made a name for himself officiating basketball, football, and baseball. Some of his proudest moments were officiating alongside his son Doug and umpiring the Babe Ruth and American Legion Baseball Regional and World Series games.
Although Dick was proud of his work and athletic accomplishments, he was proudest of his family. Dick married Donna Marie Tenoski on August 9, 1953, in Klamath Falls. In 1975, Dick moved the family to Salem for work. After retiring, Dick and Donna began volunteering across the country with the American Red Cross. They also traveled to many places around the world with Friendship Force. Both Dick and Donna were very involved in the South Salem Senior Center, Sons of Norway, Toastmasters, and square dancing.
Dick is survived by his three sons, Donald (Pam) of Everett, WA; Doug (Lisa) of Salem, OR; and David (Melanie) of Hitchcock, SD; his two granddaughters, Doug's Kirstyn Johnson and Kylie Young; and his two great-grandsons, Fletcher and Ronin Johnson. Dick is also survived by his brother Larry (Chris) Young of Walla Walla, WA and sisters Lois (Don) Stroud of Redding and Linda Southard of Eugene.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Donna, infant son John, mother Mildred, father Floyd, and brothers Kenny and Dale.
A memorial will be held on Sunday, July 28th at 2:30pm at the South Salem Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to the South Salem Senior Center, American Red Cross, , or a charity of the donor's choosing.
If Dick had been able to say goodbye, he probably would have laughed, saying, "Don't do anything I wouldn't do!" We miss him dearly.
Published in StatesmanJournal from July 26 to July 28, 2019