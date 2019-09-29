|
|
Richard Gale
Portland - Richard Gale, born September 12, 1946 in Portland, OR, passed away September 12, 2019 at the age of 73.
Richard's family moved from Portland to Salem in the early 1950's. He attended Candalaria grade school, Leslie Middle School and graduated from South Salem High School.
Richard is survived by his former wife of 50 years, Mary; their three sons Robert, Michael and James (Julie) Gale. Four Grandchildren; Grandson Jory, Granddaughters, Sarah, Andrea and Karlynn; and four Great Grandchildren, all of Salem, Or. Richard loved and enjoyed his Grandchildren more than anything in this world.
Richard loved anything to do with the automotive world . He enjoyed racing, car shows, cruise-ins, auctions and all his buddies that he worked with in the industry over the years.
He worked in the car business his entire life and he passed down his passion of cars to his entire family. All three of his sons have been or are in the car business and share their fathers love of racing.
The family would like to invite Richard's friends and family to a Celebration of Life on October 5th from 4 to 6 PM, at the home of Sandy Talbott and Robert Gale, 2072 Equestrian Loop South, Salem, Or. 97302.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019