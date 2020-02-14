|
|
Richard Gary Bloomfield
Salem - Richard, 65, passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born and raised in Salem on February 7, 1955 to Glenn and Ruth (Duncan) Bloomfield, later moving to Turner and graduating from Cascade High School. Richard began his career for Stayton Canning Company later becoming Norpac at 16 years old working as a mechanic for 46 years, retiring in 2017. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Shaw council. Richard married Regina Hetterscheid on March 1, 1975 at Immaculate Conception in Stayton. He loved the outdoors and his hobbies included fishing, hunting, camping, 4-wheeling, clamming and spending time in the mountains and at the Oregon coast. Richard loved spending time with his family and especially his 7 grandchildren. He is survived by his wife: Regina Bloomfield of Salem; children: Scott (Tanya) Bloomfield of Aumsville, Stephanie (Cleve) Stanley of Turner & Nicole (Gabe) Nye of Turner; brother: David Bloomfield of Lebanon; twin sister: Kathy Jones of Waldport and 7 grandchildren. Recitation of Rosary will be at Immaculate Conception where he was a member on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Graveside service will be Monday, February 24, 2020 at 12:00 pm in St. Mary Cemetery Columbarium. Contributions can be made to the Stayton Food Bank. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020