Services
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard George Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard George Baker Obituary
Richard George Baker

Salem - Richard George Baker

January 24, 1917 - January 13, 2020

Richard ("Dick") Baker passed away peacefully at the Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community in Keizer on January 13. He was born in Hood River, Oregon on January 24, 1917 to George and Laura Baker. He was raised in Hood River, attended and graduated from Oregon State University, and was then drafted into the US Army and served at various locations throughout World War II. He met his future wife, Martha, at a USO dance in Louisville, Kentucky while stationed at nearby Fort Knox.

Dick and Martha were married in Louisville in 1947 and lived in Mollala, St. Helens, and Portland, before finally moving to Salem/Keizer where they raised their family and spent most of their lives.

Dick had a friendly, outgoing personality and made friends wherever he went. He was active throughout his life and particularly enjoyed being outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and hiker. Dick and Martha enjoyed traveling and went on many trips and cruises, particularly during their retirement years. Dick also enjoyed watching sports, especially if his Oregon State Beavers were playing.

Dick worked in timber related jobs throughout his working years, including many years working for the State as a timber cruiser. He particularly enjoyed this work because it involved spending much of his time outdoors.

Dick and Martha had a wide circle of friends, including co-workers, neighbors, fellow members of the Catholic Church, and residents and staff they met in the years they spent living in the Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community

Dick was predeceased by his wife, Martha, his daughter, Patricia, and his son, Steven. He is survived by his son, David (Toni), grandson, Eric (Megan), granddaughter, Christina (Nick), great granddaughter, Elsie, and great grandsons, Carter and Michael.

Dick's positive outlook on life and friendly nature will be missed by many.

Dick's funeral will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Keizer at 1:30 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 with reception to follow. Private interment will be at Mount Crest Abbey Mausoleum.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now