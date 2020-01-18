|
Richard George Baker
January 24, 1917 - January 13, 2020
Richard ("Dick") Baker passed away peacefully at the Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community in Keizer on January 13. He was born in Hood River, Oregon on January 24, 1917 to George and Laura Baker. He was raised in Hood River, attended and graduated from Oregon State University, and was then drafted into the US Army and served at various locations throughout World War II. He met his future wife, Martha, at a USO dance in Louisville, Kentucky while stationed at nearby Fort Knox.
Dick and Martha were married in Louisville in 1947 and lived in Mollala, St. Helens, and Portland, before finally moving to Salem/Keizer where they raised their family and spent most of their lives.
Dick had a friendly, outgoing personality and made friends wherever he went. He was active throughout his life and particularly enjoyed being outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and hiker. Dick and Martha enjoyed traveling and went on many trips and cruises, particularly during their retirement years. Dick also enjoyed watching sports, especially if his Oregon State Beavers were playing.
Dick worked in timber related jobs throughout his working years, including many years working for the State as a timber cruiser. He particularly enjoyed this work because it involved spending much of his time outdoors.
Dick and Martha had a wide circle of friends, including co-workers, neighbors, fellow members of the Catholic Church, and residents and staff they met in the years they spent living in the Willamette Lutheran Retirement Community
Dick was predeceased by his wife, Martha, his daughter, Patricia, and his son, Steven. He is survived by his son, David (Toni), grandson, Eric (Megan), granddaughter, Christina (Nick), great granddaughter, Elsie, and great grandsons, Carter and Michael.
Dick's positive outlook on life and friendly nature will be missed by many.
Dick's funeral will be held at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Keizer at 1:30 pm on Thursday, January 23, 2020 with reception to follow. Private interment will be at Mount Crest Abbey Mausoleum.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020