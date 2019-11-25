|
Richard James Carney
Richard James Carney was known to friends, family and his many four-legged companions as Dick, Pop, Poppa, Poppy, and also simply and sweetly as "My Guy" to his best friend and wife of 30 years, Linda.
He was born January 22nd, 1941, and after 78 years of preparatory service, Dick was called home November 20, 2019 to his Heavenly Father to really get to work. We think he will love it.
He lived his early years with his devoted mother, Rita (Eitemiller) Carney , brother Raymond Carney , and sister Rita (Carney) Barber. With only a meager start, he became a truly self-made man, with God as his guide.
In 1959 Dick graduated from Serra Catholic High School and went on to fulfill his military obligation with the Marine Corps. -Oorah! He married Joan Korn and together they had six children; Elizabeth (Carney) Halladay, Shannon (Carney) DeVos, Anna (Carney) Wilson, Patrick Carney, Erin Carney Bell, and Daniel Carney.
Dick earned a football scholarship to Willamette University, an institution he dedicated himself to for the rest of his life. Although he attended the university with the intention of becoming a high school teacher and coach, he was instead recruited into the insurance industry. In 1964, CFP, Inc. was established and has since proudly served the Willamette Valley for 55 years.
Dick was blessed with an abundance of family. In 1989, after six years of persuasive courting, he began building his life with Linda and her two children Michael Mannix and Sarah (Mannix) Murk. Dick Carney had met his match, and found his balance.
All told, his eight children have produced many grandchildren, even great-grandchildren, to share in his bounty.
Dick was not without his struggles over the years. Humble and very human, he focused on building a life that would provide for others, far beyond family. Although you may have encountered a brusque exterior on occasion, Dick, one day at a time, invested in the betterment, education, hopes, and dreams of humanity.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that, in the spirit of Dick's memory, you Trust God, Clean House and Help Others.
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 there will be a 10:00 AM Rosary, 10:30 AM Funeral Service and reception to follow at St. Mary's (Our Lady of Perpetual Help) Catholic Church in Albany, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019