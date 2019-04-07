Richard L. Hendrie



Salem - Richard Lee Hendrie (Dick) departed this life on March 29, 2019, just three weeks shy of his 90th birthday.



Dick was born April 21, 1929, to Donald and Edna Hendrie, arriving in the world on his dad's birthday. He was raised in Salem. He attended Salem High and was a multi-decorated athlete. Dick earned a business degree from Oregon State University but his wildest dreams came to life at OSU when he met Norma Jean Larsen and they began their life together in 1950.



Dick's business degree landed him a job in the early 50's with Salem Federal Savings and Loan (later American Federal). He reported that he cleaned the gutters on his first day and retired some 33 years later as the Association President. He was an active community leader and had a friend everywhere he turned.



Dick was predeceased by his parents, his wife Norma, sister Sue, and his best friend and "closer than a brother", Web Ross. Never quite ready for him to go but thankful for his life, he is survived by four children, Becky (Alan) Gahlsdorf, Dick (Gayle) Hendrie, Sally Jo (Jim) Edmonds, and Tom (Elizabeth) Hendrie; grandchildren Chris (Katy) and Eric (Natalie) Gahlsdorf; Andrew and Lauren Hendrie; Sarah, Erin and Emma Edmonds and Anna (Ken) Ernst; 4 great grandchildren; his sister Joanne Panian and all the Panian nieces and nephews; cousins Kristina Larsen and Karen (Bruce) Brittsan…and their extensive brood; and a large loving extended family.



Dick was cared for in his final days by the great staff at Rosewood Court who had helped Norma through the end of her life. They approached the family asking for the honor of loving him for the rest of his life. They did so. Special thanks to them and to the wonderful services of Serenity Hospice



A memorial service is planned at 2 pm, Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Illahe Hills Country Club, 3376 Country Club Drive S., Salem, OR 97302. Reception to follow. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary