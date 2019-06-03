On Saturday, May 25th, 2019, Rich Lenz, husband, father, son, and brother passed away unexpectedly at the age of 49. Rich was born Aug 30, 1969 in Bend, Oregon. He graduated from North Salem HS in 1987, and went on to start his own business RLine Motorsports. In 1997 he married his love, Diana Stoltz, in Hawaii. In 2005, after years of trying, they became the proud parents of their precious daughter, Meadow Olivia. Rich was a well respected businessman and well known as a loving husband and father. His greatest joy was spending time with Meadow wheather it be taking her to school or helping her with math. Rich was always front and center cheering her on in life. He never hesistated to help a friend or family member when asked and always gave generously to others. The love Rich gave was unconditional and priceless. He will be sorely missed. "Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened"



Rich is survived by his wife, daughter, parents and sibling, all of Oregon.



His "Celebration of Life" will be held on June 8, 2019, at 1:00pm at Keizer Funeral Chapel. Published in StatesmanJournal on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary