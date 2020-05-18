|
|
Richard Leroy Mitchell
3/2/33 -5/14/20
Dick was the youngest and last of 10 brothers and sisters. He was born and raised in Garden Grove California. He is survived by his 4 children from his 1st wife Roberta. They are Duane, Joy, Mark, Robert.
Survived also by his 4 children from his 2nd wife Shirlee. They are Mike, Gina, RJ, and Dana. Dick had 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He served in the Korean war and went on to have a long career as a truck driver. Dick was proud to be a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge for 55 years.
He also was an active member of the Eagles, the Moose Lodge, the American Legion and the VFW.
Dick and Shirlee enjoyed traveling in their RV during their 39 years of marriage. They wintered in Tucson for the last 20 years, spending the summers in Oregon..
There wasn't anything he couldn't fix or repair! He was extremely capable in many areas, but he especially shined in his wood creations.
He was appreciated for his many unique birdhouses, covered wagons and intricate stage coaches. They will be cherished forever.
Dick was a man of few words but he was always quick with a joke or a witty come back. He was a loving and gentle man, always willing to help anyone that needed a hand.
His upbeat smile and easy outlook on life were contagious. He was highly thought of and will be greatly missed.
Published in StatesmanJournal from May 18 to May 19, 2020