Richard Louis Togni
Salem - Richard Louis Togni passed away, surrounded by family, on February 16, 2019 following 5 years of gracefully living with Alzheimer's.
Dick, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on May 22, 1936 to Italian immigrants Augusto and Lena Togni. He attended St. Mary's Boys High School and then went on to the University of Alberta. Following 3 years of study he was hired by Triad Oil as an Onsite Well Geologist. For the next 2 years he lived out in the Alberta oil fields.
At age 26 he came, as a transfer student, to the University of Portland where he pursued a new interest and majored in Social Science. He received his BA in 1965. While at UP he met his wife of 52 years, Nathelle (Thelly) Taylor. They married in August of 1966. Following 5 years in the Parkrose School District, they moved to Salem where Dick became the Social Studies Specialist for Salem/Keizer. He received his Masters of Science in Teaching from Portland State in 1971. Then followed a 13 year career as Vice Principal at Sprague High School. He proudly handed each of his four children their diplomas at their respective graduations.
Dick absolutely loved what he did as an educator for 30 years. His work was validated on the many occasions when former students would thank him for making a difference in their lives and encouraging them to further study at whatever level.
Dick was a people person, with a ready smile, great sense of humor and love of life (especially of anything Italian or chocolate!) His retirement years were spent trying to perfect his tennis game, traveling several times to visit relatives in Italy and enjoying trips and river cruises to many other European countries. Time spent with their seven grandsons was a highlight and each boy embraced "Papa" with great affection.
Richard is survived by his wife Nathelle; children, Dana (Steve) Weiner, Mark (Michelle) Togni, Gregory (Stefanie) Togni, all of Portland and Kristin McIntyre of Salem; grandsons, Benjamin, Jeremy, Augusto (Gus), Emmett, Oscar, Nathan and Logan and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Luigia and adopted sister Gloria Togni.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1623 NW 19th Portland, OR 97209 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will be at a later date.
Please consider a donation in Richard's name to any of the following: of Oregon, 1650 NW Naito Parkway # 190, Portland, OR 97209; The Lake Oswego Adult Community Center Memory Care Program, 505 G Ave., Lake Oswego, OR 97034; University of Portland Student Need Fund, 5000 N. Willamette Blvd., Portland, OR 97203.
We would like to thank his weekly caregiver Matt Gannon and the staff at Marquis Vermont Hills for his end of life care.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 22, 2019