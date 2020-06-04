Richard Patten



Silverton - Richard Patten was born in the old Silverton Hospital on May 19th, 1929, where his family resided near Silver Falls. In the 7th grade he moved to Amity; staying until he graduated from Amity High School. After graduation he and his family moved back to the Victor Point area; where he lived until his passing on May 29th, 2020. On January 20, 1950 he married his high school sweetheart, Joye, and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. He always called Joye "my best girl". He was a great outdoorsman who loved hunting, and fishing. One of his greatest thrills was catching a 130 pound halibut in Seward, Alaska, a state he loved. He was a devoted father, grandpa and bapa.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Cecil Patten, son Richard, and daughter Lorie Haley. His surviving family members are his wife Joye, brother David Patten, children, Judi Patten and partner Mark Appleby, Morgan Patten-Dingell and Eric Dingell. Grandchildren: Joshua Scharer, Jesse Scharer, Jeff Karlin, Julia Durandeau, and Caden Dingell as well as 5 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.



Graveside services will be at Union Hill Cemetery at 11AM on Monday June 8, 2020, with a gathering afterward at the Patten residence. Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.









