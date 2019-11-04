Resources
Richard Steven Laquess

Richard Steven Laquess Obituary
Born March 27, 1926 in Bridgeport, Conn.

Died October 23, 2019, Keizer, OR

Richard served in World War II as a photographer in France and Germany documenting the war. Post war he attended USC and worked for AAA. In the early 60's he began working as a property appraiser for Ventura County, obtaining an MAI. In 1966 he married his wife, Jean, who predeceased him in 2013.

Richard was an avid golfer and achieved the distinction of shooting his age when he was 76.

He enjoyed horse racing and visited numerous tracks in CA and OR.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
