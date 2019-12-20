Services
Molalla Funeral Chapel
220 E Main St
Molalla, OR 97038
(503) 829-2379
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Molalla Funeral Chapel
220 E Main St
Molalla, OR 97038
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Adams Cemetery
Molalla, OR
View Map
Richard Wayne Montgomery


1944 - 2019
Richard Wayne Montgomery Obituary
Richard Wayne Montgomery

Palm Springs - April 1, 1944 - December 10, 2019

Long time Salem resident Richard Montgomery passed away at his home in Palm Springs, California on Tuesday, December 10 of complications from cancer. Richard was 75 years old. He passed peacefully, surrounded by family members. He is survived by his wife, Debbi. He is also survived by his sister, Penny Marlette (Jay) of Keizer; his sons, Michael Montgomery of Salem and Scott Montgomery (Denise) of Terrebonne; his granddaughter Kayla Hoy (Matthew) of Salem; his grandsons, Thomas Montgomery of Salem and Matthew Montgomery (Jaime) of Scio. Richard also had six great-grandchildren.

Richard Wayne Montgomery was born on April 1, 1944 in Seattle, Washington. His parents were Fred and Ellen Montgomery. He graduated from North Salem High School in 1962 and attended Oregon State University. Richard was a professional land surveyor and water rights specialist for most of his life. He owned Landmarkers Engineering & Surveying in Salem for 40 years. Richard was also an airplane enthusiast and licensed pilot. He enjoyed flying and going boating in the summer.

He married the love of his life, Debra Marson, on September 20, 2003 in Palm Springs. They moved from Salem to Palm Springs with their beloved little Chihuahua, Chevi, in 2017 to escape the rain and find "the sun ball." Richard and Debbi traveled extensively during their retirement, going on cruises and visiting resorts wherever the sun was shining!

Services are being arranged by Molalla Funeral Chapel, 220 E Main St. Molalla. Viewings will be Thursday Dec. 26 between 12:00 - 3:00 pm.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 27th at 11am at Adams Cemetery in Molalla. There will be a gathering following the service at The Flight Deck, Salem McNary Field Airport, one of Richard's favorite places.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
