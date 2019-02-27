Services
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St Vincent's
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St Vincent's
Salem - Richard William Crowe died February 23, 2019, He was born in Las Animas Colorado on November 23, 1940. He was the oldest child of Zenas William Crowe and Mary Ruth Drummond and was predeceased by his parents, by his sister Margaret Ann Scharbach, and by his brother Robert Zene Crowe. He is survived by sister Emilie Jean Weathers, several nieces and nephews, and by his three Pomeranians and kitty. Richard graduated from Sacred Heart High School, Salem, Oregon in 1949.

Richard worked at the Oregon State Library and was awarded a 35 year certificate in 1991, and was remembered at the library as a responsible, gentle and kind employee. He also worked for the Capital Press, Salem, Oregon for many years as a second job. He enjoyed collecting rocks and having his animals. He was a loyal friend, loving brother and uncle. Richard was a member of St Vincent de Paul parish, in Salem, Oregon.

Richard's funeral Mass will be held at St Vincent's on Friday, March 1 at 11:00 am with a Rosary preceding at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the seminarian program at Mt Angel Abbey, Mt Angel OR. Private interment will be at Belcrest Memorial Park.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 27, 2019
