Rita Juliet Westphal
Salem - Rita Juliet Westphal, 95, passed peacefully April 19, 2019. She was born May 20, 1923 in Detroit, MI to Hans and Melanie Nietche. She attended Wayne University majoring in retail, selling and administration. She moved to New York City where she took classes in dress design at night and during the day modeled for a high fashion wholesale dress house and at Hattie Carnegie's retail dress salon. While in New York she met and later married Lake Westphal. They lived in Portland for 3 years and then built a home in Salem.
They raised 5 children; Eric, Gary, Kent, David and Susan. As the children grew she started several different craft hobbies that turned into "A Rita Originals", a successful business for the next 40 years. She designed Christmas ornaments that were beautifully decorated eggshells wrapped in delicate beads with murals inside; styrofoam balls covered in bright colorful fabrics, ribbons and beads; and decoupage. She sold her creations at state and county fairs, craft shows and malls around the state. Later she sold jewelry and figurines until the end of her career at age 82.
Rita had a passion for traveling the world to experience culture, food and historical places. Among the special places Rita was able to enjoy were: walking on the Great Wall of China, safari in Africa, the northern lights at the Arctic Circle, riding a camel in Egypt and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
She is survived by her 5 children, Eric (Kippen), Gary, Kent (Bari), David (Jacey), Susan (Jim) and her 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.
Rita was loved by all that knew her with her kind gentle heart. Quoting a dear friend Rita is and was "A Rita Original".
No public memorial services will be held. The family would like to especially thank the staff of Gracelen Terrace for their care and friendship. Contributions in her name can be made to Gracelen Terrace, Portland, OR activities department.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 5, 2019