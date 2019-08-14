|
Rita Lou Powers
Rita Lou Miller was born to Hannalore Kloyer on August 15th, 1955, in Nuremburg Germany. The first baby girl adopted into the state of Oregon from another country, she was adopted in 1956 by Keizer couple Floyd and Sarah Miller of Chemawa Road. She grew up in both Keizer and West Salem, and graduated from McNary high school in 1973. From 1974 to 1979 she was married to her high school sweetheart Robert Pratt. Together they had a son, Justin (43). From 1978 to 1984 she worked at the Statesman Journal where she met her husband Richard (Rick) Powers. On June 11, 1983, they were married in the backyard of their Keizer home. Together they had two daughters, Sarah (34) and Leslie (33). Rita began her career at the City of Keizer Police Department as a clerk on August 7th 1989. She held many roles including Property and Evidence Clerk and Support Services Supervisor. Rita took great pride in being a member of her Keizer community. She served exactly 26 years and retired on August 7th 2015. In retirement, she loved to travel, camp, shop, connect with family and spend time with her grandchildren. She especially loved the beach and spending time gardening in her backyard. Rita passed away the morning of August 7th 2019. She is survived by her loving husband; Rick, three children; Justin, Sarah and Leslie, and six grandchildren; Brittany, Jordyn, Hannah, Leah, Leo and Amelia. A private celebration of life will be held at the City of Keizer. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 14, 2019