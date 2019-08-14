Services
Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
605 Commercial St SE
Salem, OR 97301
(503) 3642257
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Lou Powers


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Lou Powers Obituary
Rita Lou Powers

Rita Lou Miller was born to Hannalore Kloyer on August 15th, 1955, in Nuremburg Germany. The first baby girl adopted into the state of Oregon from another country, she was adopted in 1956 by Keizer couple Floyd and Sarah Miller of Chemawa Road. She grew up in both Keizer and West Salem, and graduated from McNary high school in 1973. From 1974 to 1979 she was married to her high school sweetheart Robert Pratt. Together they had a son, Justin (43). From 1978 to 1984 she worked at the Statesman Journal where she met her husband Richard (Rick) Powers. On June 11, 1983, they were married in the backyard of their Keizer home. Together they had two daughters, Sarah (34) and Leslie (33). Rita began her career at the City of Keizer Police Department as a clerk on August 7th 1989. She held many roles including Property and Evidence Clerk and Support Services Supervisor. Rita took great pride in being a member of her Keizer community. She served exactly 26 years and retired on August 7th 2015. In retirement, she loved to travel, camp, shop, connect with family and spend time with her grandchildren. She especially loved the beach and spending time gardening in her backyard. Rita passed away the morning of August 7th 2019. She is survived by her loving husband; Rick, three children; Justin, Sarah and Leslie, and six grandchildren; Brittany, Jordyn, Hannah, Leah, Leo and Amelia. A private celebration of life will be held at the City of Keizer. Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service and Oakleaf Crematory
Download Now