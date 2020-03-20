Services
Rita M. Sloan


1940 - 2020
Rita M. Sloan Obituary
Rita M. Sloan

Salem - Rita Marie Hopkins was born on April 24, 1940 in Oceanlake, Oregon. She died on March 18, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. Rita lived in Eddyville, Oregon from 1940 - 1945 and then in Salem from 1945 - 1961. She graduated from South Salem High School in 1958 and was a member of the cheerleading squad. She moved to Boise, Idaho in 1961 where she met DeVere B. Sloan. They married on May 28, 1961 in Elko, Nevada. Their three children were born in Boise, Sandra in 1962, Daniel in 1964 and Stephanie in 1968. The family moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1977 and moved back to Salem in 1997. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, three children, nine great-grandchildren and siblings, Linda, Ann, Mike and Jerry. Private arrangements are being handled by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. No services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be determined.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 29, 2020
