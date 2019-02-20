Roald James "Fin" Finanger



Salem - Roald James "Fin" Finanger died in Wilsonville, Oregon on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at the age of seventy-seven.



Fin was born October 9, 1941 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin to Roald and Julie Finanger. He was the eldest of three children. His family moved to Rochester, Minnesota in his youth. After graduating from high school Fin attending college at Concordia College in Morehead, Minnesota for two years. He left college to join the US Army in which he served from 1962 to 1965. Upon discharge, Fin moved to California. He was married to Shirley Geppert on September 12, 1970 in Manhattan Beach, CA and moved to Salem, Oregon shortly thereafter.



Fin and Shirley settled in West Salem, where they raised their two children, Erika and David. He was a salesman, working at Sears and later at Champion Metal. Fin loved sports and was an avid tennis player. He also enjoyed woodworking and spending time at the cabin he and his wife built on Oakland Bay near Shelton, Washington. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.



He is survived by his children Erika Finanger of Portland, Oregon and David Finanger of Seattle, Washington; his son-in-law, Jeff Battin; his grandchildren, Winton and Zoe Hedderick; his sister Krismar Cmiel. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley, and his brother Jon Finanger.



Services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church. His burial will immediately follow the service at Restlawn Memory Gardens in West Salem. Visitation will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 12 noon-5:00 PM at Restlawn Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, send donations for Parkinson's Disease research to Donation Processing at .