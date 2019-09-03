|
|
Robert A. Cochran
Salem - Robert A. Cochran died Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Bob, a retired engineer, was a devoted family man, a faithful Catholic, a good friend and a World War II veteran. For a fuller life story, go to https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-cochran-salem-or-usa/.
He is survived by his loving wife Norma, his three children Claire, Jennifer and Michael, and his granddaughters Cordelia and Tessa.
A funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4227 Lone Oak Road, SE, Salem, OR. There will be a gathering following the Mass at Capitol Manor on the 10th floor from 1:00-3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Catholic Charities.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019