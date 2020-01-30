|
|
Robert A. Riggi
On Sunday, January 19, 2020, Robert A. Riggi (Bob), loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 83.
Bob was born in Salem, Oregon on April 29, 1936 to James and Pearl Riggi. They made their home in Parkersville, near Lake Labish. After graduating from Gervais Union High School in 1955, Bob joined the United States Marine Corps where he served for five years. In 1960 he joined the United States Army where he served in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star; subsequent years were spent as a very successful recruiter. In 1975, after twenty years of service to his country, Bob retired from the military.
Bob met and fell in love with Joyce Marie Kilgore in 1964. On February 14, 1966 they were married and together they raised their son, Robert Riggi, Jr. (Bob), and their daughter, Audra Schmidt.
Bob enjoyed many happy pastimes. He especially looked forward to his yearly hunting trips with his 'Pappy', along with a host of others. He and Joyce enjoyed many wonderful vacations at his favorite vacation spot in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico. He loved to garden and was very fond of his many rose bushes. He truly loved his time with his four grandchildren ("Why don't you go get us a pop?"), and a friendly, usually, game of Rummy or Pinochle was always something he made time for.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Jim, his mother, Pearl, and his brother, Don. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Riggi, son, Bob Riggi, Jr. (Wendy), and daughter, Audra Schmidt (Butch). He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren; Robert Riggi, Rachelle Hamblin (Tyler), Jackson Smith, and Matthew Riggi, and his beautiful great-granddaughters; Malia Riggi, Emilee Frank, and Olivia Frank.
A Funeral Mass and Military Honors (abbreviated) will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gervais, Oregon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020