Salem - Robert B. Hawkes, 81, passed away on Saturday, February 1, at Capitol Manor, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Wendell, Idaho, on February 5, 1938, to Willis and Edith Hawkes. He grew up on a farm in Tuttle, ID, with siblings Jim and Marla.

He attended Boise Junior College and the University of Idaho where he earned a Masters' Degree in entomology. He and Ruth married in 1958.

His career took him to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1962 where he worked for the federal government in the biological control of weeds. In 1978, he moved to Salem, OR, where he worked for the State weed program. He retired in 1998, having worked the last thirteen years of his career in administration.

Bob enjoyed gardening, traveling, golfing, reading, and socializing. He and Ruth moved to Salem Towne in 2004, and then to a villa at Capitol Manor in 2018.

He will be greatly missed by his family; Ruth, his wife of 62 years, his daughters Tammy (Don) and Stacy (Geremy), his sons Lane (Dana) and Doug(Kara). Bob was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Kimberly, Brooke, Toryn, Kylie, Jessica (Taylor), Sepncer, Hailey, and Hannah.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Salem First Christian Church. Arrangements by Restlawn Funeral Home.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
