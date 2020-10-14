1/1
Robert Curry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Curry

1966 ~ 2020

Kind, wonderful, beloved son, brother, and soul mate, Robert suffered a severe heart attack Sept. 11, 2020 and passed away due to complications. Robert grew up as a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. He graduated from McKay High School and Oregon State University. He passed Sept 30th.

Robert is survived by his loving momma, Cody Curry; poppa, Ray Curry; soul mate, Nancy Davis; brother, Shannon Curry; sister and brother-in-law, Tracy and Steven Ceddia; nephew, Colson Curry and family; and niece, Taylor Ceddia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Statesman Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved