Robert Curry



1966 ~ 2020



Kind, wonderful, beloved son, brother, and soul mate, Robert suffered a severe heart attack Sept. 11, 2020 and passed away due to complications. Robert grew up as a member of St. Timothy's Episcopal Church. He graduated from McKay High School and Oregon State University. He passed Sept 30th.



Robert is survived by his loving momma, Cody Curry; poppa, Ray Curry; soul mate, Nancy Davis; brother, Shannon Curry; sister and brother-in-law, Tracy and Steven Ceddia; nephew, Colson Curry and family; and niece, Taylor Ceddia.









