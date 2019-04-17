Robert D. Claypool



Salem - Bob passed from this life at the age of 69 on the afternoon of April 10, 2019 having suffered a dissecting aortic aneurysm. It was sudden and unexpected.



Bob was born August 11, 1949 in Kalispell, Montana where his family owned a dairy farm. The family have been on the land for five generations now. Growing up at the foot of Glacier National Park filled him with a sense of adventure and wonder. Among many skills, he was an avid hiker, hunter, and fly-fisherman. He joyfully said that each one of the many flies he tied "caught fish"! Bob graduated from Flathead High School in 1967, and from Montana State University in 1971 with a degree in (what else?) Fisheries. In 1973 Bob continued his education working toward a master's degree in Fisheries at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. However, there were no job prospects in any of the N.W. states in that recessionary time, so he started a new career in construction, working his way to High Rise Construction-Heavy Equipment with the Morrow Equip. Co. headquartered in Salem, Oregon. It is the largest tower crane company in the United States. In 1983 he began work there as facilities construction manager, or developer. He worked on the 6-story concrete, triangular shaped, split level office Building for Morrow Crane, currently in use today. That structure was the most avant-garde building in Salem at the time, and still is. Well, the rest is history and lots of traveling involved in building company projects worldwide.



Bob married Joan Simpson in 1975 and from that union were born his three lovely daughters, of whom he was so proud. They divorced in 1992. Bob married the love of his life, Vivianna McCoy in 1998. Together they enjoyed travel to visit widely diversely scattered cherished family as well as trips to Cancun (diving), Switzerland, Italy, and New Zealand where Bob did over 3,500 mi. of driving, traversing both North and South islands-all on the wrong side of the road!



Bob was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Helen Claypool. Bob is survived by his wife: Vivianna, three children (and spouses): Jessica Claypool (Akuila), Janine Sazinsky (Steve), Joni Claypool; four cherished grandchildren: Timothy and Jovesa Fokilau, Oliver and Miriam Sazinsky. A brother David Claypool, and sister Kathryn (William) Quast. Dear nieces: Jennifer (Sam Van den Abeele and their children: Dante and Mateo), Samantha Claypool, and Leilani Wirth Martin. Dear nephews Greg (Melissa Quast and their children: Dietrich & Torsten), and Chris Claypool. Many dearly cherished cousins. Vivianna's wonderful siblings: three surviving brothers (Rico passed in 2017): Michael (Suzanna), Dennis (Corinne), Patrick (Genevieve) and sister Jeanette (Joseph).



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at: ~West Salem Foursquare Church Wsfc.org



~ Willamette Valley Hospice www.wvh1.net



~ Marion/Polk County food Share https://www.marionpolkfoodshare.org/



A celebration of life will be 2:00pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the West Salem Foursquare Church (3094 Gehlar Rd NW). Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 17, 2019