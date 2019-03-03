Robert D. Morrison



Salem - Salem, Oregon. Robert (Bob) Deane Morrison died peacefully on the morning of Friday February 22 from complications related to a long struggle with prostate cancer.



Bob was born in Fairmont West Virginia on May 1931 to parents Oliver F. (Tad) Morrison and Wilma Wayne Robinson Morrison. The dissolution of his parents' marriage and his fathers' desperate search for work lead to several attempts to move West in the late 1930's and early 40's. The job search finally bore fruit when Bob's Dad landed a bookkeeping job with a large grocery store in Vancouver Washington around 1946. Bob had been reluctant to leave West Virginia, due to strong ties with friends and family, but was surprisingly adept at building relationships in his new state, particularly at school; in a relatively short time after arriving, Bob was elected as a class officer by his peers, even dating the school's prom queen by his senior year at Vancouver High.



Despite financial hardships, Bob credited his close knit relationship with high school friends for his decision to attend college, first a year at Clark Community College in Vancouver, transferring to University of Washington in Seattle the year after that. Good fortune followed as Bob pledged Alpha Delta Phi, creating friendships that endured until the day that he died. While still a student at U of W, Bob accepted a part time job at Pacific Northwest Co, a job that ultimately lead to a 50+ year career as a stockbroker. His luck continued at U of W when he met Suzanne Barnes, the love of his life. They married in September of 1954, living in Seattle for two years before moving to Sue's hometown of Salem to open a new branch office for Pacific NW Co. They bought their first house on Granada Way, credited as a good decision as life-long friends were made on that short S. Salem Street. In 1966 they built their dream home on Holiday Ct. S, living there until health issues prompted a move to the Capital Manor retirement community in 2014.



As Sue was born overseas, world travel was an integral part of their life, logging hundreds of thousands of miles domestically and abroad. They also extensively explored their beloved state of Oregon and beyond with the Waldo Lake Society, a group of friends that initially gathered to camp, but more often gathered over the decades just to laugh and enjoy each other's company as they all grew older.



When asked about his achievements, Bob would have noted "getting that wonderful lady, (Suzanne) to agree to marry him, despite very few prospects at the time". He also mentioned his pride in "raising two great children" (Sallie and Mike) that he liked as well as loved, having "five incredible grandchildren "(Sam, Spencer, Toby, Dea and Reid) and a daughter in-law (Kim) and son in law (Mark) that he both respected and adored.



He was also proud to be a founding director of Illahee Hills Country Club. Golf was a major passion in his life, with highlights including two holes in one at Illahee hills and winning the San Diego Pro-Am with JC Sneed in the 1980's. His time as a trustee for the First Methodist Church and director and fundraiser for the United Methodist home were also achievements he took to heart.



A private family memorial to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 600 State Street, Salem, OR 97301.



