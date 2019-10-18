|
|
Robert D. Strickland
Salem - On Monday, October 14, 2019, Robert D. Strickland unexpectedly went to be with his Savior with his family at his side.
Robert (Bob) D. Strickland was born to Tim and Ila (Ackerson) Strickland on January 14, 1936 in Van Nuys, California.
Robert attended schools in Van Nuys, CA., Canyonville and Springfield, OR where he graduated from Springfield High School in 1954. Bob entered into the ROTC program while attending Oregon State College (OSU). He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Bob enlisted with the US Army five days after graduating from OSU in 1958 with a degree in Physical Education and spent the next 7 years on active military duty. He was first stationed at Fort Ord, Monterey, CA. In 1960, Bob married the love of his life, Jane (Cox) in Stayton, OR. Bob and Jane began their life's adventure moving to various Army bases. Bob excelled in leadership and soon found himself serving as an instructor on jungle warfare survival while stationed at Fort Sherman in the Panama Canal Zone. Bob and Jane welcomed their first two sons while living in Panama; Michael (1961) and Steven (1963). In 1965, Bob left active Army service and returned to Salem as a teacher/coach at South Salem High School. While living in Salem, Bob and Jane welcomed their third son, Thomas (1967).
Bob's leadership skills and education led him to school administration. He was a high school principal in Chiloquin, Colton, and Myrtle Creek (South Umpqua). He then became a school Superintendent of Milton-Freewater from 1986 - 1992 and of Brookings-Harbor from 1992-1996; where he retired. While enjoying a career in education and raising a family of three boys, Bob served 21 years in the Oregon National Guard retiring in 1987 as a full Colonel.
Bob loved God and his country. His life was an example of God's grace, and how a man can continue to grow until he sees Jesus. He was known for his strong love for his family and friends. He loved the game of golf, traveling, researching his family genealogy, exploring back road shortcuts that led to more adventures and spending time with family and friends. He especially liked playing cards and cribbage with his sons and grandsons as well attending and supporting any sporting event his grandchildren were playing.
Bob is preceded in death by his father, Timothy and his mother, Ila. He is survived by his wife Jane, his sons, Michael (Heidi), Steven (Melissa), and Thomas (Shawn). He also leaves behind his grandsons Aaron (Nicole), Jesse (Kelsey), Zachary, Will, and Jack, his granddaughter Madison and his two great-grandsons Kayson and Eddie. As a husband, father, grandfather, and a friend, he will be missed.
A celebration of life service will be held at Salem Heights Church on Tuesday, October 22nd at 2:00pm. A burial service with full military honors will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland on Wednesday, October 23rd at 1:30pm. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
For those who wish to make a memorial donation in Bob's name, they may do so by contributing to the OHSU Parkinson Center, 3303 SW Bond Ave., Portland, OR 97239 or at www.onwardohsu.org/donation Please specify the donation is for the 'Parkinson's Center". Donations may also be made to Salem Heights Church, 375 Madrona Ave South, Salem, OR 97302.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019