Robert Douglas Clark
Robert Douglas Clark, 88, passed quietly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Bob was born in Holdrege, Nebraska, where he was raised by his parents Marion and Evelyn Clark. During World War II, the family relocated to Aberdeen, Washington where Marion worked in the shipyards.
During his early teens, the family moved back to Kearney to be nearer to family. Bob finished high school and attended Kearney State Teacher's College. After obtaining his master's degree from the University of Wyoming, he taught high school English in Cody.
From an early age, Bob had a significant stutter which he overcame as a young adult and this fueled his interest in speech pathology. It was while he was pursuing a doctorate at the University of Washington, that he was approached by the Oregon Department of Special Education. He initially refused the offer but eventually took the job as a Special Education Program Coordinator. He loved working with students, parents and school districts that he was able to assist during his time there.
He married his beloved Lorelei in 1976 and they raised their blended family together until he retired in 1990. He enjoyed the dancing and traveling that they were able to do after the kids were grown. Choreographed ballroom dancing was their favorite activity and one that he continued to practice until early 2019. He also enjoyed his weekly bridge games and sneaking sweets when he had the opportunity.
He was so proud of his family and is survived by his children: Pam & Steven Grzebski, Sherri & Svein Langaker, Debbie Ely, Marni Kennedy, Scott & Rachel Clark, Julie & Rusty Feltman, Jeff & Kellie Norton, Jay & Beth Norton, as well as many, many grand-children and great grand-children.
