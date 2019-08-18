|
|
Robert E. "Bob" Santee
Tigard, OR. - Robert Santee, 95, died on August 10, 2019 after a very full and wonderful life.
Bob was born in Portland to James Ralph and Sadie Santee. He was the 6th of 7 children raised in a loving home where hard work and education were important. He was truly a member of the "Greatest Generation".
Bob graduated from Jefferson High School in 1942, attended University of Oregon, and graduated from University of Southern California with a major in Mechanical Engineering. He played baseball at all of those schools as well as professionally in the New York Yankee's minor league system.
In 1942, Bob joined the Marine Corps and participated in WWII. He was recalled to active duty for the Korean War after which he decided to make a career of the Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam, retiring in 1968 with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
Subsequent to his military career, Bob served for twenty (20) years as Administrator/Engineer with the Tigard Water District.
Since 1974, Bob has enjoyed living in the Summerfield development in Tigard where he belonged to the men's golf club and was active in various social activities.
Bob cherished his friendships throughout his life. Following retirement he was the self-appointed historian/event planner for his high school class up until their 75th reunion in 2017.
He leaves behind his sons, Dr Daniel Santee (Kelli) of Salem and David Santee (Cami) of Lawrence, KS; and daughter, Diane Quinn (Charles) of Redmond, WA. Also surviving are eight (8) grandchildren and five (5) great-grandsons. Preceding him in death were his wife, Mary Ann, and daughter, Gail Santee, and all 6 brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held 9AM, August 23, 2019 at Willamette National Cemetery followed by a reception at Summerfield Clubhouse from 11-2, 10650 SW Summerfield Dr, Tigard, OR.
Arrangements are entrusted to Youngs Funeral Home in Tigard.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Aug. 18, 2019