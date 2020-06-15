Robert Edgar Kuenzi



Silverton - Robert Edgar Kuenzi, age 79, of Silverton, Oregon, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Robert (Bob) was born August 17, 1940, in Silverton, Oregon, to Harvey and Emma (Kaser) Kuenzi. Bob graduated from Silverton Union High School in 1959. He married Linda Scharer, the love of his life, on June 29, 1963, who survives him.They shared 56 blessed years of marriage. Bob is survived by his sons, Todd (Melissa) Kuenzi of Silverton, Oregon and Troy (Sherri) Kuenzi, of Silverton, Oregon, and daughters Tresa (Jim) Zollinger, of Silverton, Oregon, Trinda (Brad) Meyer, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, Tonya (James) Schneider, of Silverton, Oregon, Tyrene (Sam) Moser, of Silverton, Oregon, Tasha (Phillip) Petrovic, of Escondido, California, and Tennille (Troy) Stoller, of Creston, Ohio, as well as 32 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is survived by 6 siblings: Helen Dettwyler, Glen Kuenzi, Ralph Kuenzi, James Kuenzi, Richard Kuenzi, and Lynn Kuenzi. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Emma Kuenzi, his son Travis Kuenzi, granddaughter Caroline Schneider, and 3 siblings: Lewis Kuenzi, Lee Kuenzi, and Marian Sinn. Bob was passionate about his faith in God; his greatest joy and pleasure was found in his personal relationship with Jesus Christ, as well as sharing that joy with his family. He loved worshiping with his church family at the Apostolic Christian Church. Bob had a deep and constant love for his wife Linda, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He invested in relationships, invoked laughter, and had a heart for helping others. Bob delighted in singing and often expressed his heart through song. Throughout his life, he lived in the Silverton area, where he enjoyed the local agricultural community. Bob managed the Pratum Co-op for 33 years, developing many relationships that became personal friends. He was a farmer at heart and he enjoyed a challenge. His pursuits were many, including clearing land and raising a variety of crops such as Christmas trees, strawberries, grass seed, and blueberries; thus instilling in his children the value of a strong work ethic. He appreciated the beauty of Oregon and enjoyed fishing and camping with his family.



Bob's enthusiasm for life was surpassed by his readiness to "blast-off," as he shared in his final hours. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends. But he left many precious memories as well as his treasured latter words: "love the Lord with all your heart and He will direct you." A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17th, 10:30am-12:30pm, at the Silverton Apostolic Christian Church. All are welcome to the visitation, but due to Covid 19, we will be following social distancing guidelines. A private funeral will follow. Arrangements by unger Funeral Chapel - Silverton.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store