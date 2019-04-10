|
Robert Eugene Daniels
Salem - Robert Eugene Daniels - March 2, 1949 - April 7, 2019. Born in Huntington West Virginia. Robert is survived by Jolene Daniels, his wife and the love of his life for the past 38 years, five children; Robert Daniels, Jennifer McBride, Lisa Reul, Ryan Daniels, Richard Daniels, and 11 grandkids. Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved camping and spending time with his family. He was a mechanic for the U.S. Air Force with the 443rd Transport Squadron, rank of Sergeant. After the military, he was a pipefitter, for 30 years. He was loved by many and will be truly missed. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Apr. 10, 2019