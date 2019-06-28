Services
Robert Franklin Cannon


1935 - 2019
Robert Franklin Cannon
Robert Franklin Cannon

Woodburn - Robert (Bob) Franklin Cannon passed away peacefully in Woodburn, Oregon, on June 22, 2019, from complications related to Parkinson's Disease. He was 83 years old.

Bob was born on October 7, 1935, in Newport, North Carolina, to Jesse and Sarah Cannon. He spent 21 years in the US Army and retired in September 1975 as a Master Sergeant at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. He then spent the next 29 years as a long-haul truck driver, retiring from Western Industrial Ceramics in May 2005. Bob had a true passion for woodworking, bowling and riding his 2001 Honda Shadow Touring motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his brother, Billy Cannon; his sister-in-law, Pat Porter; his daughters, Leslie Vinson, Diana Cannon Kirkpatrick (Jim) and Robin Cannon Clarke; his step-sons, Tim Cyr (Janie) and Mike Cyr (Sheryl); his grandsons, Robert and Michael Shields and Jessie Vinson; his granddaughters, Ellie and Erin Clarke and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Edward Lee; his sisters, Betty Manning and Ada Johnson and his brother, Roy Cannon.

The family would like the thank the staff at French Prairie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as well as Serenity Hospice for the wonderful care of Bob during the last 27 months of his life.

A military service will be held on July 3, 2019 at 1:30pm at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd, Portland, OR 97086. Donations can be made in memory of Robert F. Cannon at any of the following: United Service Organizations (USO), P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677, or online at https://www.uso.org/donate/donate-in-honor; the Army Emergency Relief Fund, Attn: Donations, 2530 Crystal Drive, Suite 13161, 13th floor, Arlington, VA 22202 or online at https://www.aerhq.org/donate: and Parkinson's Resources of Oregon, 8880 SW Nimbus Avenue, Suite B, Beaverton, OR 97008, or online at https://www.parkinsonsresources.org.

Assisting the family is Simon-Cornwell Colonial Chapel, 390 N. 2nd Street, Woodburn, OR 97071.
Published in StatesmanJournal on June 28, 2019
