Robert Galbreath
Mt. Angel - Robert (Bob) H Galbreath 97, of Mt Angel passed away Saturday (9-14-19) from prostate cancer.
Bob was born January 26, 1922 in Seattle, Washington. The son of Ross Galbreath and Ollie Lepper. He married Elaine Scott, August 27, 1946 in Fairbanks Alaska where he worked as a fire control ranger. She passed away March 13, 2012.
Surviving are three sons Robert, James, and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his brothers Clyde, Ross, and sisters Lucy and Mary.
Bob attended West Seattle high school where he played violin in the orchestra. He also attended one year of college, majoring in forestry. Not content with college life he went to Alaska where he worked a variety of jobs before going to work for the dept. of the interior. This was interrupted when he volunteered for the Army Air force. He met his wife in Santa Fe, NM, at a USO military dance. After discharge from the service he entered the electrical trade and had an electrical contracting business in Tucumcari NM, and later in Garibaldi, OR after moving there with his family.
Bob enjoyed playing the violin, painting, collecting antiques and repairing them. He valued the friends he made in the Silverton area and was happy to be part of the community. A lifelong member of the Masonic lodge he enjoyed being able to help other people through the organization.
No service will be held.
Assisting the family Unger Funeral Chapel - Mt. Angel
Published in StatesmanJournal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019