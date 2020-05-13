|
|
Robert "Bob" H. Feiring Jr.
Salem - Robert H. "Bob or Bucky" Feiring Jr, 76, of Salem, Oregon passed away on May 6th 2020 due to a severe head injury after a fall while doing maintenance at his home.
Bob was born to Robert H. and Gaynell Feiring on December 21st 1943 in Seattle, Washington. Still as a small boy, his family moved to Whittier, California where he graduated from Whittier High School in 1962 and later went on to study political science at California Polytechnic University at Pomona.
After serving in the Navy he married the late Janet Spanks, with whom he had 3 children. Bob served proudly as a Law Enforcement Officer for the Whittier Police Department until moving to Oregon to serve in several capacities for the Oregon State Police and later as Personnel Manager for the Executive Department of the State of Oregon before taking a position as Personnel Manager for Western Oregon State College/University.
Bob realized his lifelong dream of owning his own business and opened two Sandwich Express restaurants combining his love for tasty food, socially responsible business management and the model trains he loved as a boy.
Bob was an active member of the First Church of the Nazarene, (Trail)Blazers Booster Club and the Oregon Old West Shooting Society. He took immense pride in his Norse ancestry, a pride he also shared with his Sons and Grandsons.
On February 12th, 1982, Bob married the true love of his life, Gloria Feiring, whom he loved and cherished more than life itself and with whom they raised their children. Those who knew him, knew him to be a cowboy at heart. As a teenager riding horses through the desert mountains of southern California to his active participation in the Oregon Old West Shooting Society, he was always a straight shooter, with God on his side and the U.S. flag at hand. Bob was a radiant, generous and fiercely proud American, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Friend.
Bob was preceded in death by his Father, Mother and Grandson Caleb, and will be missed by his Sister Diane, wife Gloria; Children, Robert Feiring, Brian Feiring, Joshua Feiring, Kristy McLeod and Shari Bogart; Fifteen Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren.
Bob will be interred in a private family service. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on May 13, 2020