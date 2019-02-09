Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Herman Hari


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Herman Hari Obituary
Robert Herman Hari

Silverton - Robert was born in Portland, Oregon on January 2, 1925 to Herman and Minnie Hari. He passed away in Salem, Oregon on January 29, 2019. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann in 2015. He is survived by his children and spouses: Nina (Aaron) Stadeli, Brenda (Dan) Witt, Margie (Dennis) Neukomm, Doris (Greg) Shantz, Myra (Rick) Juetten, Roy (Treva), Russell (Celeste), Trudy (Thomas) Kuenzi, Denise (Stephen) Ifft, Ryan (Hidi), 37 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Robert was a county employee from his early twenties to his late sixties. He remained on his in rural Silverton farm until shortly before his death. Robert's caring nature will be missed by his family and many others. Private services were held at the German Apostolic Christian Church cemetery. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.