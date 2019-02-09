|
Robert Herman Hari
Silverton - Robert was born in Portland, Oregon on January 2, 1925 to Herman and Minnie Hari. He passed away in Salem, Oregon on January 29, 2019. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ann in 2015. He is survived by his children and spouses: Nina (Aaron) Stadeli, Brenda (Dan) Witt, Margie (Dennis) Neukomm, Doris (Greg) Shantz, Myra (Rick) Juetten, Roy (Treva), Russell (Celeste), Trudy (Thomas) Kuenzi, Denise (Stephen) Ifft, Ryan (Hidi), 37 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Robert was a county employee from his early twenties to his late sixties. He remained on his in rural Silverton farm until shortly before his death. Robert's caring nature will be missed by his family and many others. Private services were held at the German Apostolic Christian Church cemetery. Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 9, 2019