Robert "Bob" John Stark
Aumsville - Robert John Stark, of Aumsville, OR, passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2019.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gayle, brother, Dick Stark (Judy) of Caldwell ID, his son, Troy (Debbie), daughter, Elisha Solano (Joseph), grandchildren: Caylan Stark (Cassie), Keska Hettwer, Andreas Stark and Logan Stark.
Bob was born to Evelyn and Edward Stark on March 4th, 1946 in Emeryview, CA, near Oakland. After losing his mother at a young age, Bob joined the Navy in 1962 and served several tours of duty in Vietnam and Antarctica. He served on the USS Renshaw and was one of the early members of Seal Team 2. He married Gayle Grossnickle Gilbert on December 17, 1968 after a whirlwind courtship. Bob and Gayle celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December of 2018. They raised two children together, Troy and Elisha, in Pratum, OR. Those years were spent enjoying country life with lots of family nearby, a big garden and various animals to tend to. Bob went to work for Judson's after leaving the service in 1971 and became a journeyman electrician in the 1970's and a master electrician and general contractor in the 1980's. The next 30 years he spent working for various companies, including his own - GRR Electrical Inc- and finished his career with Blazer Industries in Aumsville. He was a great resource for friends and family and was always being called upon to help someone with an electrical issue. He took great pleasure in being able to share his gifts and talents with those around him.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors and shared that love with family and friends. Camping, fishing and hunting trips with the Grossnickle clan were treasured. Family vacations throughout the west were always filled with good food and hearty laughter. The memories and stories were often retold in later years bringing back fond memories and more laughter. Bob always had a smile, a laugh and a hug for everyone he came in contact with.
He was a founding member of Silver Creek Fellowship, opening up his and Gayle's home for the very first service. He became an elder in the church and was instrumental in the building of the church facility. Bob's love for his church family, his willing and hard working spirit and his passion for his Lord shone through his dedicated service. He was a faithful and generous servant who has found his rest with his Lord.
A visitation will be held at Unger Funeral Chapel, 229 Mill St., Silverton, OR 97381, Friday, July 5, 2019, 7am - 8:15am. Interment shall be at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd., Happy Valley, OR 97086, Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10am.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at Silver Creek Fellowship (822 Industry Way, Silverton, OR 97381) on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2 pm, followed by a light luncheon.
Published in StatesmanJournal from June 30 to July 3, 2019