Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
1947 - 2019
Salem - After a short illness, Bob Curphey passed away on September 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born 01/23/47 in Grants Pass, OR to Charles & Ruby (Dickerson) Curphey. He grew up hunting & fishing with family & friends. After graduating from Grants Pass HS, Bob enlisted in the US Navy, serving from 1966 - 1970 on the USS Oriskany. Upon discharge he married Janie Bell and became a father, to Theodore (Cheney, WA), and Thomas (Medford).

Bob studied Liberal Arts and Automotive Repair while working odd jobs. He worked as a Licensed Realtor, listing and selling properties in Southern Oregon for 5 years before finding his calling at ODVA. He pursued this Career in Pendleton, Bend, and eventually Salem, where he counseled Veterans for 28 years.

A second marriage to Teri (Redfield) Curphey added two stepsons to his beloved family, Greg Redfield (Cecily) (Milwaukie), and Stephen Redfield (Ginny) (Corvallis).

Upon retirement in 2009 Bob and Teri traveled Canada, the Southwest and Hawaii, taking cruises as well as month-long road trips. He continued to spend time with life-long friends enjoying his many hobbies. He had a life-long passion for hunting and firearms.

Bob was a man of strong Faith which helped him weather many of Life's struggles, up to and including his final illness, with Grace.

In addition to his immediate family, Bob is survived by his four brothers, Clyde (Diane, deceased), Ken (Ruth), John (Anne), and Richard (Robyn), as well as 7 grandchildren. Memorial donations in Bob's name may be directed to Providence Benedictine Hospice 540 S. Main St., Mt Angel, OR 97362 or Oregon Veteran's Affairs 700 Summer St., NE., Salem, OR 97301.

A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 10th at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service 605 Commercial St., SE Salem, Oregon 97301. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Published in StatesmanJournal on Oct. 6, 2019
