|
|
Robert L. Jenner
Salem - January 16, 1952 - February 25, 2019
Robert was born January 16, 1952 in Pendleton, Oregon to William and Marjorie Jenner. He was raised in Pendleton until he moved to Salem and was enrolled in Fairview Training Center. There he received his primary and secondary education as well as occupational training for future employment. In Robert's career, he worked in manufacturing, sorting, building cleaning and, his favorite, landscape maintenance. Robert enjoyed the daily routine that a job offered as well as working with his friends.
In 1976, Robert and three others helped launch a Sunday school class at First Christian Church. Lead by local businessman Ernie Savage, the Sunshine Class welcomed people with special needs. Robert soon accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was baptized. He faithfully attended this class each Sunday for 43 years. Upon his passing, he was the final original member of the Sunshine Class.
Robert was a sports fan and closely followed the Portland Trailblazers, North Salem High School Vikings and both Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beaver teams. He enjoyed watching his favorite teams on TV.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by siblings Raymond, Barbara, Donald as well as nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of the educators, employers, and caregivers who assisted Robert on his life journey and helped him be the best man he could be.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March. 2nd at 2:00 pm in the sanctuary of First Christian Church, 685 Marion St. NE, Salem OR 97301. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
Published in StatesmanJournal on Mar. 1, 2019