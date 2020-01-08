Services
Unger Funeral Chapel, Silverton - Silverton
229 Mill Streeet
Silverton, OR 97381
1-503-873-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Laurel Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Laurel Thomas Obituary
Robert Laurel Thomas

Silverton - Robert Laurel Thomas, 77, went home to Jesus November 21, 2019. Bob was born March 16,1942, in Silverton, Oregon to Donald and Irene Thomas. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. Survivors include his wife, Linda; three daughters Deanna (Brian), Jennifer, Melissa (Nathan); brother, Butch; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild. Burial at Willamette National Cemetery on January 10, 1:00 pm. Funeral on January 11 at Silver Creek Fellowship, 2:00 pm. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -