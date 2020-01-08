|
Robert Laurel Thomas
Silverton - Robert Laurel Thomas, 77, went home to Jesus November 21, 2019. Bob was born March 16,1942, in Silverton, Oregon to Donald and Irene Thomas. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. Survivors include his wife, Linda; three daughters Deanna (Brian), Jennifer, Melissa (Nathan); brother, Butch; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild. Burial at Willamette National Cemetery on January 10, 1:00 pm. Funeral on January 11 at Silver Creek Fellowship, 2:00 pm. Arrangements by Unger Funeral Chapel.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020