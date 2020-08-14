Robert (Bob) Lee Kinney



Salem - Robert (Bob) Lee Kinney was born August 29,1940 in Wenatchee, Washington. After an extended illness, he passed away in Salem, Oregon on August 12th at age 79...with his wife Sharon at his side!!



Bob attended Wenatchee schools including Columbia Grade School....HB Ellison Junior high … and



Wenatchee High School...graduating in the great class of 1958...and he thoroughly enjoyed attending



many of the class reunions...through the years!! He went on to Washington State University in Pullman, Washington and graduated with a Bachelors and Masters degrees in Metallurgical Engineering.



Bob went to work for Intalco Aluminum Corp in Ferndale, Washington as a metallurgist and from there went to Martin Marietta Aluminum in The Dalles, Oregon as their metallurgist and moved on with them into outside sales in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Kansas City, Missouri.Bob continued on in sales and metallurgy with several other companies until he joined General Dynamics Corp. in Fort Worth, Texas as a QA Engineering Specialist and was there during the Reagan decade of the 198o's building of the F-16. From there Bob came back to the Great Northwest and joined Wah Chang Corp. in Albany, Oregon in metallurgical sales for 11 years. After a year of semi-retirementhe joined the



Oregon Revenue Dept. in the tax division, and after a very enjoyable time there, he retired at the end



Of 2015



Bob enjoyed all kinds of sports, and he loved watching and listening to his favorite entertainer, Elvis. He even performed as Elvis on several occasions at church events



Bob and Sharon and their children attended Assemblies of God churches where ever they lived in the US. Bob taught Sunday School and started Royal Ranger programs in a couple of churches. In Salem, Bob attended Peoples Church.



Bob is survived by his wife Sharon of 55 years. His son Derrick (Kara) daughter Krista, 6 grandchildren Whitney, Anthony, Lauren, Hannah, Conner, Dillon, all of Dallas-Fort Worth area, and 2 grant grandchildren Connor and Chase of North Carolina.



Bob was preceded in death by his dad Tom, his mom Helen, and brother Jim. Charity donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission, or Samaritans Purse Be sure and don't miss Heaven, when you leave this world!!John 3:16-17. A viewing will be Tuesday August 18th from 9 to 11 am followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am at City View Cemetery. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store