1/1
Robert Lee (Bob) Kinney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Lee Kinney

Salem - Robert (Bob) Lee Kinney was born August 29,1940 in Wenatchee, Washington. After an extended illness, he passed away in Salem, Oregon on August 12th at age 79...with his wife Sharon at his side!!

Bob attended Wenatchee schools including Columbia Grade School....HB Ellison Junior high … and

Wenatchee High School...graduating in the great class of 1958...and he thoroughly enjoyed attending

many of the class reunions...through the years!! He went on to Washington State University in Pullman, Washington and graduated with a Bachelors and Masters degrees in Metallurgical Engineering.

Bob went to work for Intalco Aluminum Corp in Ferndale, Washington as a metallurgist and from there went to Martin Marietta Aluminum in The Dalles, Oregon as their metallurgist and moved on with them into outside sales in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Kansas City, Missouri.Bob continued on in sales and metallurgy with several other companies until he joined General Dynamics Corp. in Fort Worth, Texas as a QA Engineering Specialist and was there during the Reagan decade of the 198o's building of the F-16. From there Bob came back to the Great Northwest and joined Wah Chang Corp. in Albany, Oregon in metallurgical sales for 11 years. After a year of semi-retirementhe joined the

Oregon Revenue Dept. in the tax division, and after a very enjoyable time there, he retired at the end

Of 2015

Bob enjoyed all kinds of sports, and he loved watching and listening to his favorite entertainer, Elvis. He even performed as Elvis on several occasions at church events

Bob and Sharon and their children attended Assemblies of God churches where ever they lived in the US. Bob taught Sunday School and started Royal Ranger programs in a couple of churches. In Salem, Bob attended Peoples Church.

Bob is survived by his wife Sharon of 55 years. His son Derrick (Kara) daughter Krista, 6 grandchildren Whitney, Anthony, Lauren, Hannah, Conner, Dillon, all of Dallas-Fort Worth area, and 2 grant grandchildren Connor and Chase of North Carolina.

Bob was preceded in death by his dad Tom, his mom Helen, and brother Jim. Charity donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission, or Samaritans Purse Be sure and don't miss Heaven, when you leave this world!!John 3:16-17. A viewing will be Tuesday August 18th from 9 to 11 am followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am at City View Cemetery. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
City View Funeral Home and Cemetery
390 Hoyt St. South
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 363-8652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by City View Funeral Home and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved