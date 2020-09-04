Robert Leroy Sweet



Salem - November 4, 1925 - September 1, 2020



Robert Leroy Sweet (Bob) was born November 4, 1925, to Thomas and Mary Lovesee Sweet, at their home in the Iron Springs area of southeastern Montana. Bob had two sisters, Irene and Ellen; both predeceased him. As a teen he moved into Hardin with his mother and graduated from Hardin High School in 1943. Immediately upon graduating Bob joined the US Navy and proudly served as a Carpenters Mate in the Seabees Construction Battalion NCB-572 in the South Pacific during WW II. When demobilized at the end of the war, Bob returned home and enrolled at Montana State University. He graduated with a BS degree in Civil Engineering and Irrigation Engineering in 1951. While in college he married Marie Louise Bentley. Together, Bob and Marie raised three children: twins Martha Ann and Marilynn Kay, and son Thomas Leroy. After Marie's death in 1969, Bob married Clara Nickel. They were happily married for 44 years before her death in 2013. Bob's entire 30-year professional career was spent working for the US Government. His first 10 years were with the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation in Wyoming. Overseas adventures then called; Bob worked 20 years as an engineer and administrator for the US State Department foreign aid program (USOM/USAID). He led food and agriculture and rural development projects in Libya, Nigeria, Uganda, VietNam, Ethiopia, and Indonesia before his retirement in 1975. Upon retirement Bob and Clara enjoyed work as licensed realtors and antique restorers in California and Oregon. Bob was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed many fishing trips with his family. Bob and Clara were very active in their church and loved RV'ing across the country and cruising with Holland America.



Bob is survived by his children, Martha Ann Holt, Marilynn Kay Collins, and Thomas Leroy (Joan) Sweet, 7 grandchildren, and 5 greatgrandchildren.



A private interment will be held in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to African Inland Mission c/o Kevin and Amy Wells, PO Box 3611, Peachtree City, Georgia, 30269.



Special thanks to the Capital Manor, Manor Care and Willamette Valley Hospice professionals who lovingly cared for Bob in his final years. Arrangements by City View Funeral Home, Salem, Oregon.









