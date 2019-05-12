|
|
Robert Lloyd Maxey
Salem - July 27, 1929 -April 9, 2019
Bob passed away in his own home at the age of 89 leaving his wife of sixty three years Bunnie Maxey, his son Rob Maxey, his daughter Jodi Shearman, his granddaughters Katie Maxey and Sarah Maxey and his grandsons Tim Shearman and Tim Brown. Bob was born in his grandparent's homestead farm home in Dimock, South Dakota and was raised in the small farm town of Huron.
Bob left South Dakota during the Korean War to serve 2 tours with the Navy. After being discharged Bob enrolled in San Jose State where he graduated with a Recreation and Parks Management degree. From 1959 to 1972 Bob worked in South San Francisco, starting as a Recreation Supervisor and finishing as the Director of Parks and Recreation before moving to Salem.
As the Park and Recreation Director for the city of Salem, Marion and Polk County between 1972 and 1992 here is what Bob did: He designed and developed Wallace Marine Park from an old gravel pit into the softball and soccer field complex it is today. He developed Minto Island into the bike trail urban wildlife park it is. Before Bob retired, he started the Riverfront Park complex planning. He started the Salem Senior Center. He developed many small neighborhood parks such as Aldrich Park, Clark Creek Park, Fairmont Park, Grant School playground and park, Englewood school playground and park, Highland School playground, tennis courts, and park, Hoover school playground, Hillview Park, Livingston Park, Northgate Park, and Orchard Heights Park is just a partial list. He improved the county parks up the Santiam canyon and expanded Polk County's Pedee park by moving the historic Rittner Creek covered bridge there to preserve it. Bob applied for and received federal grant money for most all of these improvements, using little or no Salem tax money to develop our parks.
So if you love fishing or river running or softball or soccer or jogging or a lover of family picnics or fan of our historic cover bridges or a birder or you just like to stroll in one of our city or county parks you need to thank Bob Maxey and his leadership. The entire area will long enjoy the fruits of his visionary leadership as he planned and developed the many open spaces in the Salem area. He has greatly contributed to the economic growth and livability of the area. Thank you Bob.
A celebration of life will be held on May 18th at 2:00 at the Morningside United Methodist Church, 3674 12th St SE, Salem. All are welcome to attend.
