Lebanon - World War II Veteran Robert "Bob" Louis Boaz passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon, Oregon. He had just turned 96. Bob had lived in Eugene, Oregon for 9-years after his wife passed in 2008. He moved to the VA home after a series of hospitalizations in 2017. He lived there the last 2 years of his life.
Bob was born to Anna Biegler Boaz and Robert Alera Boaz in Aberdeen, South Dakota on August 16, 1923. His father left the family when he was about 5 and left him with a broken heart. Bob moved from Aberdeen along with his high school sweetheart's family 3 days after graduating high school in June 1941. They moved to Salem, Oregon where they joined many other relatives from Aberdeen.
In June 1942, Bob married his sweetheart, Sylvia Erickson, who he met on the first day of their 8th grade year. He was the room monitor and opened the door for her as she arrived for her first day at their school. She was late. He always said he "knew" the minute he saw her she was the one. They finished 8th grade together at St. Mary's and went to public school at Central High School in Aberdeen, where he played sports and was involved in many school activities. He was Chief Marshal for Homecoming; voted "Most Likely to Succeed"; and his senior year book said this about him: "That man about school! President and Vice President of Class".
In June 1943 they had their first child, Katherine. Bob had enlisted in the Navy and received his papers telling him to report for duty while waiting for a taxi to go to the hospital for Kathy's birth. He reported to Boot Camp in July 1943. He was working for the Statesman Journal at that time.
While serving in the Navy during WWII, Bob attained the rank of Shipfitter 1st Class, having finished at the top of his class. He impressed his captain with his skill and ingenuity at fabricating and replacing a damaged lift that hoisted large amphibious equipment onto the ship for transport. He stayed awake for 48-hours to accomplish this. Thus his promotion.
Bob was stationed on the USS Arneb, an Attack Cargo Ship. He received 4 medals and received 6 battle stars. He was involved in the Invasion of Palau Islands, where the Navy fought on land along with the Army and the Marines. Next, while they were involved in the Liberation of the Philippines, they experienced heavy enemy shelling at Leyte. After receiving minor repairs, they sailed to Luzon for an invasion there. They ferried troops and supplies to Luzon for another assault on the area around La Paz. The ship's next major task was the invasion of Ryukus. He and his ship experienced heavy enemy air attacks while delivering supplies to Okinawa on April 1, 1944.
After the war, he returned to Salem and had two sons. Bob worked as a foreman on the construction of the Detroit Dam. During the time he lived in Gates, Oregon, he was in a near fatal car wreck. After waking up from a 3-week coma, he was told he would never walk again. The attending physician later apologized that he had not done a better job stitching him up, because he "thought he was only helping the mortician." He had to learn to walk and talk all over again, and he did. Bob then moved with his family to Salem, Oregon. When he recuperated sufficiently to work again, he went to work for the Oregon State Penitentiary as a guard. During that time, he and Sylvia had 2 more children, both girls. He changed jobs after 7 years at the pen.
Bob worked for the Highway Department and went to night school at Chemeketa to study drafting. He transferred to the engineering department at the State Highway, where he retired at the age of 55. He then proceeded to build a 3-story house, basically on his own, next to his family home. His mother lived there until her death in 1997.
Throughout his life, Bob enjoyed helping people. He could wire anything, plumb anything, design and build anything. He was an excellent woodworker and welder. He shared his talents with many friends and relatives. He was always happy to help. He loved to tell jokes and was known for this trait. He fooled many an unsuspecting person. As he told some of his stories to our friends, they would often ask, "Really, Mr. Boaz? Really?" Eventually, they would find out he was teasing them. One of his favorites was to tell people he had a 2 handicap in golf, woods, and irons. He didn't really golf.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; his son, William "Bill" Boaz; his mother, Anna Gessner; his stepfather, Donald Gessner; and his younger brother, William "Bill" of Portland.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Morgan of Ridgefield, WA; son, Rob (Jennifer) Boaz of Gresham, OR; daughter, Louise (Mike) Wooley of Eugene, OR; and daughter, Barbara Neufeldt of Twin Falls, ID. He left 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Bob was a long-time member of St. Vincent's Catholic Church and later St. Joseph's. He made many more friends the last 11 years of his life living in Eugene and later Lebanon. He was much loved and well taken care of. A special thanks to his caretakers in Oregon Veterans Home. While living in Eugene, he made many friends at Garden Way Retirement.
If interested in donating to a charity in his name, a fitting tribute would be to donate to the Honor Flight of South Willamette Valley (2217 40th Ave. / Albany, OR 97322 or www.swvhonorflight.org). It is an organization that honors War Veterans with an all expenses paid trip to visit war memorials in Washington, DC. Bob was honored to go on such a trip in 2013. He thoroughly enjoyed it. He was fond of many charities and we found evidence of that in his cancelled checks. He was very generous with many. When making a donation, notate "Memorial for Robert L. Boaz, Sr."
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the Boaz family at www.HED-FH.com
