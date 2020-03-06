Services
Robert (Bob) Mangers

Keizer - Robert (Bob) Mangers passed away peacefully on March 5 at age 96. Born in Roseland, Nebraska on June 11, 1923, he joined the Navy after graduating from high school. He served in World War II in the South Pacific. In 1946, Bob married Lois Theisen and they moved to Salem, Oregon. He worked in the automobile business most of his career, retiring as the general manager of Withnell and Teague Dodge over 35 years ago. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, woodworker, gardener and loved going to the casino. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lois, daughters Nancy Kailey, Jane Mangers, son Bruce Mangers, two grandchildren and one great-grandson. Two children, Dave Mangers and Marcie Mangers preceded him in death. A funeral Mass is being held at St. Edward's Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 11 at 10:00am. A private entombment with full military honors will be held at City View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice. The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Avamere in Keizer for the excellent care and thoughtfulness over the years and especially over the last several months.
Published in StatesmanJournal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020
