Robert Parker Zakes



Salem - Our wonderful son, Rob, has gone to live with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and his grandparents and nephew Ethan Zakes in heaven. Rob peacefully left this earth on February 11th with his mother and father at his side. He was born in Annapolis Maryland on May 16th 1974 to Bob and Sue Zakes. The family moved to Oregon from New York in 1979. Rob battled colon cancer with every fiber of his being for more than eight years. He was so brave and met every challenge of his illness with incredible strength and courage, never giving up until the end. He loved life and had so much more that he still wanted to do. He was a hiker and lover of the outdoors. His favorite pastime was hiking mountains and forests with his dad and loyal Golden Retriever, Gracie. He loved traveling and his favorite visits were to Cosa Rica where he hiked the beaches and the rain forest taking many beautiful photographs. Rob graduated from North Salem High School and Whitman College in Walla Walla Washington with a degree in Economics. He was a manager at the Oregon State Hospital until he left due to his illness. Rob loved all sports. He was an excellent snow skier, was on many soccer teams, and was a cross country runner and wrestler in high school. He also loved tennis and racquet ball and baseball. He was a member of Saint Paul's Church serving as an acolyte and singing in the choir as a young boy. Rob was a lover of all animals especially his golden retriever, Gracie with whom he had a strong bond and our llamas. Rob was a llama whisperer and they followed him anywhere. He was an avid birdwatcher with many rare sightings to his credit. Rob loved his family and Jesus. He was very close to his brothers and sister and their families. He leaves his parents Bob and Sue, brother Brad and wife Nancy, brother Doug and wife Karla, sister Tracy Wojt and husband Tom, and nephews Aaron, Dominic, Tristan and Tanner, and nieces Tenley and Morgan. The family wishes to thank Dr. John Strother at Salem Oncology for the care he provided him through many years of his courageous fight and the prayers of Saint Paul's congregation and friends and family. If desired please donate to the Oregon State Parks Foundation, in memory of Rob. He chose this because of his love of the outdoors. www. oregonstateparksfoundation.org/donate/. To leave condolences, please visit www.vtgolden.com and search obituaries. Services will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 1444 Liberty St SE, Salem OR followed by a celebration in the church library. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service. Published in StatesmanJournal on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary