Robert Sawyer Rich
Salem - Robert Sawyer Rich went home to Jesus August 22, 2020, after a short battle with infection. His "magnetic north" home and birthplace was Manistique, Michigan. He spent his earliest years in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan and graduated from Las Vegas High School (NV). He lived several years each in Las Vegas, back home in Manistique, and, finally, in the Salem area.
Due to diabetes, he became legally blind and a double amputee. Despite those challenges, he lived as independently as possible with in-home caregivers or in care facilities, making many friends. We will all miss his attacks on our funny bones with his wit and banter. We will all miss having new unbelievable watercolor paintings, polished rock jewelry, or other crafts. He was a wanna-be, self employed artist that never tired of art or music. He loved all children, but especially his nieces, Elisabeth & Victoria.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Barry Rich, his grandparents, & his Uncle & Aunt - Jerry & Sue Rich.
He is survived by his Mother & bonus Dad, Susan (Charlie) Rembert, his Brother James (Jennifer) Rich, his Step-sister Merrie Grace (Scott) Shapbell, his nieces Elisabeth & Victoria Rich, & his ex sister-in-law, Amanda Rich - all of Salem. Also surviving him are his Aunt Marsha (Tom) Klarich, Aunt Jane (Bob) Spencer, & several cousins.
A celebration of Robbie's life will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Please contact suerembert2229@gmail.com if you would like to join us for sharing, music (his passion), and prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be gifted either to the Boys & Girls Club of Salem or to the Diabetic Education Program at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique, MI (online atscmh.org
). Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.